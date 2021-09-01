Ampleforth Market Cap Tops $119.51 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $119.51 million and $1.73 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00131041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.04 or 0.00845361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 160,821,188 coins and its circulating supply is 117,365,410 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

