Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Up 19.5% in August

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the July 29th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of APH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $77.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,014,820. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after acquiring an additional 188,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

