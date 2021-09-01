Amon Reaches Market Cap of $2.55 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Amon has a market cap of $2.55 million and $3,740.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00130251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.40 or 0.00838673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

AMN is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

