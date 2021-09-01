Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Gap Down to $50.07

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.07, but opened at $49.04. Ameris Bancorp shares last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 361 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

