American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $194.85

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $194.85 and last traded at $194.65, with a volume of 1530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American National Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of American National Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American National Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American National Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of American National Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

