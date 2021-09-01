American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith Sells 1,398 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bryan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,033. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

