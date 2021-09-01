American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.15.

NYSE:AXP opened at $165.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $231,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

