American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.15.
NYSE:AXP opened at $165.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $231,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
