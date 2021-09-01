American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Down 17.0% in August

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 487,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

AEL stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. 6,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,264. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after buying an additional 237,161 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,691,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after buying an additional 777,238 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

