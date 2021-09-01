American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

