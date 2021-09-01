American Century Companies Inc. Sells 4,368 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 612,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Parker-Hannifin worth $188,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH opened at $296.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

