American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 97,400 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of UMB Financial worth $138,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,280,000 after purchasing an additional 258,315 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after buying an additional 121,631 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 842,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,797,000 after buying an additional 66,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after buying an additional 61,108 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,387 shares of company stock worth $892,269. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

