American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 131,917 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,917 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $158,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 58.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 278.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $246.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.05. The company has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

