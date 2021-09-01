American Century Companies Inc. Has $164.96 Million Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,003,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 523,523 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 10.09% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $164,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 563,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 106,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 91,852 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

