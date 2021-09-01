American Century Companies Inc. Has $146.74 Million Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,122 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.74% of Korn Ferry worth $146,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KFY opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

