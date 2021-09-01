American Century Companies Inc. Has $143.45 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,099,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $143,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.82.

SPG stock opened at $134.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.21. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

