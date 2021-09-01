American Century Companies Inc. Has $132.18 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 43.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,187,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $132,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $127,216,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,125 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $73,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

NYSE EVRG opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

