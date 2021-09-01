American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. American Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

