Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $103.57, but opened at $112.70. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ambarella shares last traded at $122.49, with a volume of 16,177 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.78.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

