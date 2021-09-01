Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issues Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.78. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $46.99 and a 52-week high of $137.21.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $473,592.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

