Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Ambarella stock opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.78. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $137.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 872,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,447,667.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

