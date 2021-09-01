Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,142.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,470.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,460.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,315.60. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

