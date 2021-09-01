Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $16.94

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $17.58. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 3,724 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 35.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

