Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

