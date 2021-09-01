Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. 1,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after acquiring an additional 920,387 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $49,759,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after acquiring an additional 863,139 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after acquiring an additional 846,584 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

