Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Announces Final Dividend of $0.21

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. This is a boost from Altium’s previous final dividend of $0.19.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.
Altium Company Profile
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.