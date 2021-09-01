Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $154.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,587. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,390 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 8,226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after buying an additional 873,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,470,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.