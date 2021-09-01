Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,015 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft stock opened at $301.88 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

