AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 479 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,226 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRIG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

