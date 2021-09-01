AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 274 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,196,000 after buying an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,183 shares of company stock valued at $351,034,771 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $7.60 on Wednesday, hitting $2,916.84. The stock had a trading volume of 776,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,387. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,692.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,411.44. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

