AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after buying an additional 809,870 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,574,000 after buying an additional 189,418 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,452,000 after buying an additional 7,762,653 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,705,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,045,000 after buying an additional 453,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,761,000 after buying an additional 287,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. 2,104,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.