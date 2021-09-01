AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,001,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $6,143,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.13. 2,074,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,388. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $107.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

