Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $10.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,920.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,683. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,692.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,411.44. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,929.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 475,183 shares of company stock worth $351,034,771. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

