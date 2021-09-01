Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Update

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,531.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $5,815,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 37,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,425,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APT stock remained flat at $$8.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 29,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,773. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.62. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 35.03%.

APT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

