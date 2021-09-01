Alpha Impact Price Tops $0.0708 on Major Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and $16,040.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00134927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00158745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.92 or 0.07380283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,185.50 or 0.98813645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.00995236 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.