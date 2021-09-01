Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000 at Liberum Capital

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Alpha FX Group stock opened at GBX 1,832.15 ($23.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,650.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,508.54. The company has a market cap of £750.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. Alpha FX Group has a one year low of GBX 846.35 ($11.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82).

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

Alpha FX Group Company Profile

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.