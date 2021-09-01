Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000 at Liberum Capital

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Alpha FX Group stock opened at GBX 1,832.15 ($23.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,650.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,508.54. The company has a market cap of £750.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. Alpha FX Group has a one year low of GBX 846.35 ($11.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82).
Alpha FX Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.