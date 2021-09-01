Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.07 million, a PE ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

