Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Knowles worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KN. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KN stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

