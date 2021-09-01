Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Meta Financial Group worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASH. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on CASH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

