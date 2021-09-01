Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,000 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,120,284 shares of company stock worth $80,058,603 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SWTX stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

