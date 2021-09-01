Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 378,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,576 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 124.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 731,572 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNGO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.93. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. Analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

