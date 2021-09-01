Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 53.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti increased their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.