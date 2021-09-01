Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.70

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ATST opened at GBX 1,043.56 ($13.63) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,008.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 969.44. Alliance Trust has a one year low of GBX 786 ($10.27) and a one year high of GBX 1,048 ($13.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 55 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £544.50 ($711.39).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

