Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.00

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 789049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. The firm has a market cap of £578.34 million and a PE ratio of 72.00.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

