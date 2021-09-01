Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $144.88

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.88 and last traded at $144.88, with a volume of 8301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

