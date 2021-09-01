Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.20

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Alkermes alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,882 shares of company stock worth $1,792,197. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in Alkermes by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 336,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.