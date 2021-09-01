Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of ALHC opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $164,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $41,414,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

