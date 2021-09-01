Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,540,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 16,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $94,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $315,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 171,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 104.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 808,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 412,726 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 51,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.03. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.