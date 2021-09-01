Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.97

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.97 and last traded at C$18.96, with a volume of 67486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AD.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$852.76 million and a P/E ratio of 6.70.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

