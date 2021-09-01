Akropolis (AKRO) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Akropolis has a market cap of $110.36 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00129798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00835365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048783 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

