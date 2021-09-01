Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Posts Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKTS stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $158,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.